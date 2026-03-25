Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

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In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929,357 shares of company stock worth $37,783,110. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

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Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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