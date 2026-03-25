Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:FQVLF FY2026 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FQVLF. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -569.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.