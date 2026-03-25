Reviewing Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) & NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) and Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Odysight.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Odysight.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk & Volatility

NWTN has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.ai has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 0.00 Odysight.ai 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NWTN and Odysight.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Odysight.ai has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Odysight.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Odysight.ai is more favorable than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Odysight.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Odysight.ai -565.01% -55.44% -49.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NWTN and Odysight.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN $12.00 million 2.06 -$172.54 million N/A N/A Odysight.ai $3.02 million 37.27 -$17.03 million ($1.07) -6.43

Odysight.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NWTN.

Summary

Odysight.ai beats NWTN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Odysight.ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

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