SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 541,560 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1,380.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $46,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,889 shares in the company, valued at $24,503,093.74. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Further Reading

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