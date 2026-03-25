Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$94.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Finning International from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Finning International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$87.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$34.59 and a 1 year high of C$98.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.99.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Finning International had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 4.244898 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International

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Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

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