SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,744 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 595.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $44,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,665,000 after purchasing an additional 296,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,666,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

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MercadoLibre News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company deepening AI across search, ads and support, with Q4 metrics showing strong execution (items sold +43%, GMV +37%), supporting revenue and conversion upside. Read More.

Company deepening AI across search, ads and support, with Q4 metrics showing strong execution (items sold +43%, GMV +37%), supporting revenue and conversion upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management announced a much larger 2026 capex push in Brazil — ~57 billion reais (~$10.9–$11.0B), up ~50% vs. 2025 — which could drive long‑term GMV, market share and growth in its largest market, though it raises near-term cash spend. Read More.

Management announced a much larger 2026 capex push in Brazil — ~57 billion reais (~$10.9–$11.0B), up ~50% vs. 2025 — which could drive long‑term GMV, market share and growth in its largest market, though it raises near-term cash spend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its buy stance on MELI, which supports the bull case, but that support is tempered by a lowered price target (see next item). Read More.

BTIG reaffirmed its buy stance on MELI, which supports the bull case, but that support is tempered by a lowered price target (see next item). Read More. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target to $2,400, a downward adjustment that can pressure sentiment even though the rating was maintained. Read More.

BTIG cut its price target to $2,400, a downward adjustment that can pressure sentiment even though the rating was maintained. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported short interest appears to have risen — one report shows short interest of ~1,062,760 shares as of Mar 13 (up ~19.3% vs Feb 26), ~2.1% of shares outstanding and a ~1.6 days-to-cover — which can amplify downward pressure. (Several other filings in the dataset appear to show zero values and look erroneous; the Mar 13 figure is the more actionable datapoint.)

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of MELI opened at $1,612.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.21 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,929.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,078.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Wedbush cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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