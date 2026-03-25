Pensionfund Sabic Purchases Shares of 8,150 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $272.30 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.80. The company has a market capitalization of $247.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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