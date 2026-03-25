Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 142,833 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 5.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 35,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.6%

BSM opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 62.26% and a return on equity of 43.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $461,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 761,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,609.25. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company’s business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

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