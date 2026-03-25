Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 312,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 291,604 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3250 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDCY. Zacks Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Smbc Nikko Sec. cut shares of Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Bridgestone Trading Down 0.9%

Bridgestone Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off‑the‑road equipment, and aircraft.

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