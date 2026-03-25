Pensionfund Sabic Takes $4.90 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

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Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $964.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $992.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $823.66.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.92 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,608.86. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total value of $563,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,479.92. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $14,494,840. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,075.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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