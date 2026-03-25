Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.41. The stock has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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