Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading 9.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.79 and last traded at $76.9650. 17,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 176,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

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Limbach Stock Up 1.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $917.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $186.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.56 million. Limbach had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $159,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,369.73. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks sold 9,910 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $778,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,057,320. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 997,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 273,818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Limbach by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Limbach by 10.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 645,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Limbach by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 117,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 381,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

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