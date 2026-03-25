GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $817.00 to $960.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $907.00 and last traded at $913.1280, with a volume of 1121820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $851.07.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.25.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960 and set an “overweight” rating, citing stronger turbine pricing and medium‑term growth from electrification — a direct bullish signal for GEV’s core Power business. Read More.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960 and set an “overweight” rating, citing stronger turbine pricing and medium‑term growth from electrification — a direct bullish signal for GEV’s core Power business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy on GE Vernova, reinforcing institutional support that helps drive demand among professional investors. Read More.

Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy on GE Vernova, reinforcing institutional support that helps drive demand among professional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary is pushing an AI-infrastructure narrative that favors GEV: increasing data‑center power demand benefits GE Vernova’s gas turbines, transformers and grid equipment. The piece also highlights corporate actions (dividend increase, buyback) and recent index inclusion as structural supports for the stock. Read More.

Market commentary is pushing an AI-infrastructure narrative that favors GEV: increasing data‑center power demand benefits GE Vernova’s gas turbines, transformers and grid equipment. The piece also highlights corporate actions (dividend increase, buyback) and recent index inclusion as structural supports for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail/media attention lifted momentum — Jim Cramer called GEV “a real good story,” which can amplify retail buying and volume. Read More.

Retail/media attention lifted momentum — Jim Cramer called GEV “a real good story,” which can amplify retail buying and volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term market moves also reflected macro headlines: a pause in U.S. military action raised risk appetite and helped push several industrial names higher, a move that benefited GEV alongside sector peers. Read More.

Short‑term market moves also reflected macro headlines: a pause in U.S. military action raised risk appetite and helped push several industrial names higher, a move that benefited GEV alongside sector peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces speculating on a large government/industrial project tied to the administration suggest potential upside but remain speculative — monitor for confirmed contracts or official announcements. Read More.

Coverage pieces speculating on a large government/industrial project tied to the administration suggest potential upside but remain speculative — monitor for confirmed contracts or official announcements. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An unrelated press release from AirJoule Technologies was included in the feed and has no direct impact on GE Vernova. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $789.33 and its 200-day moving average is $677.10.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

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GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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