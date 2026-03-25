Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX) EVP Haitao Cui Sells 3,291 Shares

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) EVP Haitao Cui sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $14,941.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,213.78. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haitao Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Haitao Cui sold 156 shares of Foxx Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $702.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Haitao Cui sold 603 shares of Foxx Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $2,749.68.

Foxx Development Stock Performance

Foxx Development stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.28. Foxx Development Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foxx Development ( NASDAQ:FOXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foxx Development in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foxx Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foxx Development stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Free Report) by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Foxx Development worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foxx Development

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Foxx Development, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXX) operates as a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, assembly and distribution of medical devices and components. The company’s core business centers on phlebotomy and blood collection products, serving clinical laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes evacuated blood collection tubes, safety-engineered winged blood collection sets, syringes and ancillary devices used in specimen collection and handling.

Founded in North Carolina, Foxx Development maintains a manufacturing and distribution campus in Apex, where it integrates engineering, quality control and regulatory compliance under one roof.

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