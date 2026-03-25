Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,162 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $53,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.2% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

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Morgan Stanley News Roundup

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Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 32,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $6,020,286.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 357,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,254,222.62. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $3,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,777.60. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock worth $23,736,506. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.93. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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