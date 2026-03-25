Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 12.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.8930. 454,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,073,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
More Camping World News
Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts: several outlets note an average analyst recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which could limit downside if sentiment stabilizes. Camping World Receives Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind cited: commentators say a pullback in fuel costs may support RV travel and helped an earlier rally in CWH shares, suggesting operational demand drivers could offer upside if costs stay lower. Why Camping World Stock Rallied Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Business context: coverage notes Camping World’s retail operations reflect broader market trends—useful for gauging demand but not an immediate catalyst. Retail Operations Reflect Broader Trends
- Negative Sentiment: Class‑action wave: multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Robbins Geller, Schall, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Wolf Haldenstein, Levi & Korsinsky, Bronstein/Gewirtz & Grossman, Bleichmar) have filed or issued notices seeking plaintiffs over alleged misrepresentations during Apr 29, 2025–Feb 24, 2026; lead‑plaintiff deadline commonly cited as May 11, 2026—this increases uncertainty, potential legal costs and reputational damage. Representative notice: Pomerantz. Pomerantz Investor Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Allegations focus on concealed inventory deterioration and inventory‑management misstatements—issues directly tied to revenue recognition and margins; these are core accounting/controls concerns that often prompt investor selloffs. Representative plaintiff notice: Levi & Korsinsky. Levi & Korsinsky Investor Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Market impact: at least one firm highlights a 24% single‑day decline tied to these disclosures; the rapid share drop and heavy solicitation for lead plaintiffs amplify downside risk and potential for costly settlements or regulatory scrutiny. Representative coverage: Bleichmar Fonti & Auld. CWH Stock Drop — 24% Report
- Negative Sentiment: Lead‑plaintiff push: prominent firms (Robbins Geller, Schall, Gross, Rosen, etc.) are actively soliciting large investors to lead the suits—this can prolong litigation and increase potential damages and legal fees. Representative notice: Robbins Geller. Robbins Geller Lead Plaintiff Notice
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Camping World Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $693.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190,557 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camping World by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,042 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,191,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 476,135 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.
Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.
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