Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 12.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.8930. 454,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,073,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Camping World Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $693.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190,557 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camping World by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,042 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,191,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 476,135 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

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Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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