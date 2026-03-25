Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Johnson Rice cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

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Devon Energy Stock Up 3.8%

DVN opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 46,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

More Devon Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage/raised its stance on DVN, assigning a buy/strong‑buy view and a $63 price target (roughly 25% upside from current levels) — a clear catalyst for investor interest and higher relative upside expectations. Benzinga MSN Zacks

Truist initiated coverage/raised its stance on DVN, assigning a buy/strong‑buy view and a $63 price target (roughly 25% upside from current levels) — a clear catalyst for investor interest and higher relative upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Crude oil prices rebounded today, lifting U.S. exploration & production stocks including DVN — higher realized pricing improves near‑term cash flow and makes Devon’s dividend/shareholder return story more attractive to buyers. QuiverQuant

Crude oil prices rebounded today, lifting U.S. exploration & production stocks including DVN — higher realized pricing improves near‑term cash flow and makes Devon’s dividend/shareholder return story more attractive to buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is largely constructive (multiple recent buy/overweight ratings); analysts’ price targets vary widely (median ≈ $48, several targets above $55 and some below), so expectations are mixed and volatility in targets could amplify moves. QuiverQuant (analyst summary)

Wall Street coverage is largely constructive (multiple recent buy/overweight ratings); analysts’ price targets vary widely (median ≈ $48, several targets above $55 and some below), so expectations are mixed and volatility in targets could amplify moves. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the pending Coterra merger (and related media mentions) keeps strategic/merger outcomes in focus; this can boost sensitivity to news but is not an immediate transactional update. Yahoo/Market

Commentary around the pending Coterra merger (and related media mentions) keeps strategic/merger outcomes in focus; this can boost sensitivity to news but is not an immediate transactional update. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped sharply in March (≈24.4M shares, +58% vs. late‑Feb), representing ~4% of shares — a rise in short positions can pressure shares if negative news or profit‑taking surfaces, though current days‑to‑cover remains low (~1.5 days).

Short interest jumped sharply in March (≈24.4M shares, +58% vs. late‑Feb), representing ~4% of shares — a rise in short positions can pressure shares if negative news or profit‑taking surfaces, though current days‑to‑cover remains low (~1.5 days). Negative Sentiment: A comparative analyst piece flags Occidental (OXY) as better positioned to benefit from oil spikes (less hedging, stronger near‑term cash flow), which could cause relative underperformance vs. peers if oil volatility persists. Zacks

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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