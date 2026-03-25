Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 556,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 334,935 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.63.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $710.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
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