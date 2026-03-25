Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 556,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 334,935 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $710.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

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Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter.

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The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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