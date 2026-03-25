1,935 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Purchased by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cencora by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 2.0%

COR stock opened at $327.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.59 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cencora News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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