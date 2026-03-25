Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:VTR opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $88.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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