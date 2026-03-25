Sonoco Products Company $SON Shares Bought by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up 2.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,826.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

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Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,581 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $89,152.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,377 shares in the company, valued at $528,769.03. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

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About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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