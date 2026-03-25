Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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