Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Up 686.6% in March

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 351,863 shares, a growth of 686.6% from the February 26th total of 44,730 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,307,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 79.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 79.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,307,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BNRG opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $496,296.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brenmiller Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenmiller Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy is a Tel Aviv–based technology company specializing in industrial-scale thermal energy storage solutions. The firm’s core business centers on its proprietary Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) process, which captures excess or off-peak electricity to drive compressors and store heat in insulated thermal tanks. By re-introducing the stored heat into the compressed air stream at a later time, the system generates clean, dispatchable energy without relying on fossil fuels.

The company’s flagship product, StorageCube, integrates its A-CAES technology with advanced control software to deliver reliable power and high-temperature heat for a variety of applications.

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