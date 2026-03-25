Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VOO stock opened at $602.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $627.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.75.

Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its 2026 year-end S&P 500 target to 7,650, arguing that strong earnings (especially in tech) and resilient growth should offset macro risks — a bullish signal for VOO’s benchmark exposure. Barclays raises 2026 year-end S&P 500 target

Barclays raised its 2026 year-end S&P 500 target to 7,650, arguing that strong earnings (especially in tech) and resilient growth should offset macro risks — a bullish signal for VOO’s benchmark exposure. Positive Sentiment: VOO has seen very large inflows recently (reported gains of about $51B), which increases assets under management and can support liquidity and narrower spreads for the ETF. VOO ETF gains $51B

VOO has seen very large inflows recently (reported gains of about $51B), which increases assets under management and can support liquidity and narrower spreads for the ETF. Neutral Sentiment: Index composition changes: Vertiv’s addition to the S&P 500 reflects ongoing rebalancing — a routine driver of trading but unlikely to materially shift VOO’s long-term performance. Vertiv Joins the S&P 500

Index composition changes: Vertiv’s addition to the S&P 500 reflects ongoing rebalancing — a routine driver of trading but unlikely to materially shift VOO’s long-term performance. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary indicates indices are “waiting for headlines” to resume a sustainable rally; that means short-term moves may remain headline-driven and volatile rather than fundamentals-driven. US indices waiting for headlines

Market commentary indicates indices are “waiting for headlines” to resume a sustainable rally; that means short-term moves may remain headline-driven and volatile rather than fundamentals-driven. Negative Sentiment: Short interest in VOO jumped ~68% in March to ~7.28M shares (≈0.5% of float). While the short percent and days-to-cover (~0.5) remain low, the rapid increase can amplify intraday selling and contribute to downward pressure.

Short interest in VOO jumped ~68% in March to ~7.28M shares (≈0.5% of float). While the short percent and days-to-cover (~0.5) remain low, the rapid increase can amplify intraday selling and contribute to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 has fallen to a six‑month low and posted a fourth straight weekly loss, signaling broader index weakness that directly pulls VOO lower. S&P 500 falls to 6-month low

The S&P 500 has fallen to a six‑month low and posted a fourth straight weekly loss, signaling broader index weakness that directly pulls VOO lower. Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices and renewed Middle East tensions are prompting risk-off flows and weaker futures for major indices, pressuring energy-sensitive and broad-market ETFs like VOO in the near term. S&P 500 weak as oil rallies

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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