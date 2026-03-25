Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Short Interest Update

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 124,386 shares, a growth of 594.0% from the February 26th total of 17,922 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPMC shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Sound Point Meridian Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point set a $12.00 target price on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sound Point Meridian Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get Sound Point Meridian Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sound Point Meridian Capital news, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,282.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,269,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,409,263.90. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $154,990 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPMC. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,821,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Everest Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPMC opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $175.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.1%. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.99%.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.