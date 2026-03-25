Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,261 BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XHLF opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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