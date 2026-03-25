Nordea Investment Management AB Has $13.17 Million Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 259.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in STERIS were worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in STERIS by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $167,233.05. This represents a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $204.90 and a twelve month high of $269.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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