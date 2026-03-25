Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Has $48.25 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 12.8% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $21,944,208,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $4,338,397,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,853 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $290.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.12 and a 200-day moving average of $294.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group set a $348.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

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About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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