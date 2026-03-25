Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,974 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after acquiring an additional 133,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VEA opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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