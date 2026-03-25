Head to Head Comparison: Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) versus Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Energous and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -1.27% -143.13% -93.47% Pioneer Power Solutions 99.80% -12.91% -9.08%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $770,000.00 51.27 -$18.40 million ($18.13) -1.00 Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million 1.64 $31.85 million ($0.46) -7.35

This table compares Energous and Pioneer Power Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pioneer Power Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Energous has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Energous and Pioneer Power Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pioneer Power Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pioneer Power Solutions has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.07%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Energous.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats Energous on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

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Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices. Its products are used in asset trackers; sensors; retail displays; and security devices; smart home; medical; industrial; and other sensors; electronic shelf labeling; logistics and asset tracking tags and sensors; computer mice and keyboards; remote controls; gaming consoles and controllers; hearing aids; rechargeable batteries; automotive accessories; smart textiles; wearables; and medical devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose; California.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

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