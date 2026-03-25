SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $268.14. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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