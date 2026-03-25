iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,380 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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