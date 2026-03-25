SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 390.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ralph Lauren worth $51,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,225,000 after buying an additional 952,681 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $86,719,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $74,841,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 137.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 362,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 209,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,306,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $343.81 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $389.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.47 and a 200-day moving average of $344.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.56.

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Key Stories Impacting Ralph Lauren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralph Lauren this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded RL from Neutral to Buy with a $400 price target (up from $360), giving shares meaningful upside potential and likely contributing to the intraday bump. Benzinga Citi Upgrade

Citigroup upgraded RL from Neutral to Buy with a $400 price target (up from $360), giving shares meaningful upside potential and likely contributing to the intraday bump. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary turned more bullish today — multiple upgrade/coverage notes flagged RL as a buy, reinforcing momentum among retail and institutional traders. MSN: Analyst Turns Bullish

Analyst and market commentary turned more bullish today — multiple upgrade/coverage notes flagged RL as a buy, reinforcing momentum among retail and institutional traders. Positive Sentiment: Citi Research published bullish commentary (“Good time to buy”) pointing to more upsides ahead, which supports investor confidence in RL’s near‑term outlook. MSN: Citi Research

Citi Research published bullish commentary (“Good time to buy”) pointing to more upsides ahead, which supports investor confidence in RL’s near‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental drivers: Zacks highlights margin improvement from premiumization and full‑price selling, and management continues to target further operating‑margin expansion — a direct earnings catalyst. Zacks: Margin Expansion

Fundamental drivers: Zacks highlights margin improvement from premiumization and full‑price selling, and management continues to target further operating‑margin expansion — a direct earnings catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter and fashion‑retail coverage note renewed momentum in RL shares and positioning among discretionary retail names, supporting short‑term flow. Kalkine: Momentum

Market chatter and fashion‑retail coverage note renewed momentum in RL shares and positioning among discretionary retail names, supporting short‑term flow. Neutral Sentiment: Ralph Lauren announced its “Timeless by Design 2030” global citizenship & sustainability plan — important for brand positioning and ESG investors but likely a longer‑horizon catalyst rather than an immediate earnings driver. Yahoo: Timeless by Design 2030

Ralph Lauren announced its “Timeless by Design 2030” global citizenship & sustainability plan — important for brand positioning and ESG investors but likely a longer‑horizon catalyst rather than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha notes RL is a strong, coveted brand but currently appears fairly valued, which could limit near‑term upside despite positive operational trends. Seeking Alpha: Fairly Valued

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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