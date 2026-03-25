SG Americas Securities LLC Has $54 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 606.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Consolidated Edison worth $53,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,174,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,540,984,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,050,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,563,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,218,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,351,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Edison

In related news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $108.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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