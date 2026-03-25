Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,006 shares, an increase of 859.2% from the February 26th total of 2,607 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 92,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

RTMVY stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rightmove from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc is a leading online real estate portal headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Launched in April 2000, the company was created by a consortium of UK estate agents to provide a centralized platform for property listings. It has since grown to become the foremost digital marketplace for residential and commercial property in the UK, facilitating connections between buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and industry professionals.

The core offering of Rightmove is its property portal, which aggregates listings from estate agents, house builders and new homes developers.

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