Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Target Price at $22.33

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.8750.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

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JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JKS stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world’s largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.

JinkoSolar’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.

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