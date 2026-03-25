Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 656.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,745 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

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Teradyne Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ TER opened at $320.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.95 and its 200 day moving average is $209.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $344.92.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks/finance pieces profile TER as a top-ranked high-growth name, calling out strong forecasted growth and bullish earnings estimate revisions that can support further multiple expansion for the stock. 3 Top Ranked High Growth Stocks You Can’t Ignore: ROKU, TER, CRDO

Zacks/finance pieces profile TER as a top-ranked high-growth name, calling out strong forecasted growth and bullish earnings estimate revisions that can support further multiple expansion for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Teradyne’s push into AI-driven robotics and automation — a growth catalyst as customers adopt robotics for semiconductor and server supply chains; this product-led growth supports revenue upside and reiterates the company’s TAM expansion. Teradyne Drives Robotics With AI: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?

Coverage highlights Teradyne’s push into AI-driven robotics and automation — a growth catalyst as customers adopt robotics for semiconductor and server supply chains; this product-led growth supports revenue upside and reiterates the company’s TAM expansion. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is showcasing AI chip test platforms and Omnyx PCBA testing solutions at SEMICON China 2026 — visible customer engagement at a major industry show can translate to near-term design wins and order flow. Teradyne to Showcase Leading Test Solutions at SEMICON China 2026

Teradyne is showcasing AI chip test platforms and Omnyx PCBA testing solutions at SEMICON China 2026 — visible customer engagement at a major industry show can translate to near-term design wins and order flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest reports for March show an apparent large increase but display 0 shares / NaN changes and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this looks like a data/reporting glitch rather than actionable short activity, but any confirmed rise in short interest would increase volatility.

Multiple short-interest reports for March show an apparent large increase but display 0 shares / NaN changes and days-to-cover = 0.0 — this looks like a data/reporting glitch rather than actionable short activity, but any confirmed rise in short interest would increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary also warns that rising competition in robotics and test equipment could pressure longer-term margins and market share if Teradyne doesn’t sustain innovation or pricing — a risk for valuation given the stock’s elevated P/E. Teradyne Drives Robotics With AI: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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