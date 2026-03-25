Contrasting Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 32.06% 12.04% 1.19% Grupo Financiero Galicia 7.13% 18.96% 3.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $69.20 billion 2.25 $20.64 billion $3.94 7.82 Grupo Financiero Galicia $8,573.86 billion 0.00 $1.79 billion $1.98 22.75

China Merchants Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Financiero Galicia. China Merchants Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Financiero Galicia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. China Merchants Bank pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Merchants Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Financiero Galicia 2 2 3 1 2.38

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.43%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats China Merchants Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

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China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

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Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services. In addition, the company offers financing products; consumer finance and digital banking services; electronic check; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, and financial trusts. Further, it provides robbery, personal accident, life collective, home, life, integral, pet, surety, and technical insurance products. Additionally, the company offers private banking services to high net worth individuals; and operates digital investment platform. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

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