Comparing Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Futureworld (OTCMKTS:FWDG)

Futureworld (OTCMKTS:FWDG – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Futureworld and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futureworld N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -18.08% -23.17% -6.65%

Risk and Volatility

Futureworld has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futureworld 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curaleaf 0 1 1 2 3.25

This is a summary of current ratings for Futureworld and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given Futureworld’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Futureworld is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futureworld and Curaleaf”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futureworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.27 billion 1.23 -$231.07 million ($0.30) -7.62

Futureworld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Futureworld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futureworld

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FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana. It offers personal and professional tetrahydrocannabinoil and Cannabidiol test kits; pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions; URVape vaporizer pens, which are oil vaporizers for the e-cigarette, cannabis, and herbal vaping industry; CaNNaLyTiX, a dashboard controller system that allows various computer systems to be integrated throughout a cultivator's infrastructures; CaNNaTRAK, the barcode and RFID tracking systems for keeping seed to sale tracking of hemp/cannabis; and SPIDer (secure perimeter intrusion detection network), a system to meet the needs of theft and malicious attacks. The company also provides SmartSense, which offers wireless security and smart sensor mesh network for precision agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the hemp industry; SmartNergy that offers tools to analyze various aspects of a cultivator's energy usage; and CaNNaBoX machine, which operates with the swipe of a card to verify identity, age, and prescription information of a medical marijuana patient before releasing measured packages of marijuana. Its target customers include consumers via Internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, affiliate sales, and master distributors. The company was formerly known as FutureWorld Energy, Inc. and changed its name to FutureWorld Corp. in June 2014. FutureWorld Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Curaleaf

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Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

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