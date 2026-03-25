Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 467,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $3,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,777.60. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,501,921.22. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Morgan Stanley News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore lowered Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.