Lake Street Capital Lowers TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $2.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 184.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $3.00 target price on TELA Bio in a report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

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TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 211,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,705. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 272.13% and a negative net margin of 50.61%.The company had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 72,594 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 695.1% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 111,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,318 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting TELA Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting TELA Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported EPS slightly beat consensus and showed improvement vs. last year; the company delivered record revenue growth language in its results, supporting the bullish case on recovery and execution. Earnings Release / Transcript

Reported EPS slightly beat consensus and showed improvement vs. last year; the company delivered record revenue growth language in its results, supporting the bullish case on recovery and execution. Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting at least 8% revenue growth for 2026 and says it is advancing a commercial transformation, which, if delivered, could support a rebound in sales momentum. Seeking Alpha — Growth Target

Management is targeting at least 8% revenue growth for 2026 and says it is advancing a commercial transformation, which, if delivered, could support a rebound in sales momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcripts are available for investors who want details on sales trends, margin drivers and the commercial plan — useful for judging execution risk. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call and transcripts are available for investors who want details on sales trends, margin drivers and the commercial plan — useful for judging execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in recent feeds show inconsistent/zero values, indicating data noise rather than a clear change in short positioning; treat these figures with caution.

Short‑interest reports in recent feeds show inconsistent/zero values, indicating data noise rather than a clear change in short positioning; treat these figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter came in slightly below consensus ($20.87M reported vs. $21.04M expected), and the company still shows a negative net margin and steep ROE swing — factors pressuring near‑term profitability expectations. Zacks — Q4 Results

Revenue for the quarter came in slightly below consensus ($20.87M reported vs. $21.04M expected), and the company still shows a negative net margin and steep ROE swing — factors pressuring near‑term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord cut its price target from $4.00 to $2.00 (still a “buy”), which reduces analyst-implied upside and likely dampens sentiment despite the maintained rating. Benzinga — Price Target Cut

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial‐stage medical technology company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing regenerative medicine and advanced soft tissue repair solutions. By integrating proprietary biomaterials and processing technologies, TELA Bio aims to offer products that support the body’s natural healing processes in wound closure, hernia repair, reconstructive surgery and other surgical specialties.

The company’s product portfolio includes acellular dermal matrices, hemostatic agents and tissue scaffold systems.

Further Reading

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