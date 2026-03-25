Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.70 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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