iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Short Interest Up 441.7% in March

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 623 shares, a growth of 441.7% from the February 26th total of 115 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance
IVRS stock remained flat at $28.69 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.12.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Company Profile
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