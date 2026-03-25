iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Short Interest Up 441.7% in March

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 623 shares, a growth of 441.7% from the February 26th total of 115 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance

IVRS stock remained flat at $28.69 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

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The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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