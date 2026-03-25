Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Johnson Rice upgraded the stock from a hold rating to an accumulate rating. The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.8050, with a volume of 793893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

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Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,598,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,049.14. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 12.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 3.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $613.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.83%.Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 194.44%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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