Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Posts Earnings Results

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (50.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 96.24% and a negative net margin of 32.32%.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of AML traded down GBX 0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £375.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.80. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 36 and a 52 week high of GBX 89.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, DBX and its first mid-engined plug-in hybrid, Valhalla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.