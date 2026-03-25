fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.8090. Approximately 1,115,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,275,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Key fuboTV News

Here are the key news stories impacting fuboTV this week:

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Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity — unusually large options volume suggests elevated investor interest and increased short-term volatility; the spike could reflect both speculative bets and hedging around the split and news flow. Read More.

Unusually high options activity — unusually large options volume suggests elevated investor interest and increased short-term volatility; the spike could reflect both speculative bets and hedging around the split and news flow. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reverse split formally executed (1-for-12) — the company completed a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, a corporate-action meant to raise the per-share price but often viewed as a sign of distress; this is the primary structural driver of recent market moves. Read More.

Reverse split formally executed (1-for-12) — the company completed a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, a corporate-action meant to raise the per-share price but often viewed as a sign of distress; this is the primary structural driver of recent market moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt for “Corporate Action” — trading was temporarily halted in the evening citing a corporate action (consistent with the reverse split), which can concentrate orders and amplify volatility when trading resumes.

Trading halt for “Corporate Action” — trading was temporarily halted in the evening citing a corporate action (consistent with the reverse split), which can concentrate orders and amplify volatility when trading resumes. Negative Sentiment: Post-split sell-off and retail investor backlash — coverage reports heavy selling and debate among retail holders about whether the split signals a turnaround or deeper problems; the split has coincided with sharp down‑moves and negative sentiment. Read More.

Post-split sell-off and retail investor backlash — coverage reports heavy selling and debate among retail holders about whether the split signals a turnaround or deeper problems; the split has coincided with sharp down‑moves and negative sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and headlines calling the move into question — multiple outlets report the split triggered plunges and doubts from retail traders about valuation and the company’s options, reinforcing negative momentum. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Coverage and headlines calling the move into question — multiple outlets report the split triggered plunges and doubts from retail traders about valuation and the company’s options, reinforcing negative momentum. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: NBC carriage dispute and sports blackouts — ongoing negotiations with NBC led to regional sports and big NBA games being unavailable on Fubo, risking subscriber satisfaction and short-term churn around marquee live content. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $51.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

fuboTV Trading Down 10.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $434,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,621. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 177.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,488 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 189.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,721,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,436,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,342.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 556,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 609.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 275,309 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

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fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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