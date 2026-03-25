Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Increases By 160.0%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 520 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 26th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIOBW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 3,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,172. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) is a mineral development company focused on the exploration and advancement of critical minerals essential to modern industry. The company’s flagship asset, the Elk Creek Project in southeast Nebraska, hosts one of the largest known niobium resources in North America. NioCorp is working to secure permits and complete engineering studies to transition Elk Creek from exploration to production.

At Elk Creek, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium for the steel and aerospace sectors, scandium oxide for advanced aluminum alloys, and titanium dioxide for pigment and metal applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.