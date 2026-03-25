Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on March 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/26/2026.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.67. 156,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,115. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.20. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $257.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total value of $125,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,638,835.14. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,954.63. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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