ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 4,168,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,630,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

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Positive Sentiment: Major supply outages in Russia are removing a large chunk of export capacity, a bullish shock for crude that supports leveraged long vehicles like UCO. Article Title

Major supply outages in Russia are removing a large chunk of export capacity, a bullish shock for crude that supports leveraged long vehicles like UCO. Positive Sentiment: Iraq’s production has plunged and exports via the Strait of Hormuz are constrained, tightening supply and posing upside risk to crude prices. Article Title

Iraq’s production has plunged and exports via the Strait of Hormuz are constrained, tightening supply and posing upside risk to crude prices. Neutral Sentiment: Exxon sent a team to Venezuela to evaluate oil opportunities — potential longer-term upside for supply but not an immediate market mover. Article Title

Exxon sent a team to Venezuela to evaluate oil opportunities — potential longer-term upside for supply but not an immediate market mover. Neutral Sentiment: Regional drill activity and U.S. shale producers signaling steady activity suggest stable near-term output expectations, which is mixed for crude fundamentals. Article Title

Regional drill activity and U.S. shale producers signaling steady activity suggest stable near-term output expectations, which is mixed for crude fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Diplomatic developments and reports of U.S.-Iran talks/ceasefire efforts have reduced the geopolitical risk premium and sent oil lower, pressuring UCO. See coverage of markets retreating on ceasefire/negotiation reports. Article Title

Diplomatic developments and reports of U.S.-Iran talks/ceasefire efforts have reduced the geopolitical risk premium and sent oil lower, pressuring UCO. See coverage of markets retreating on ceasefire/negotiation reports. Negative Sentiment: U.S. commercial crude stocks rose for a fifth straight week, weakening near-term price support. Article Title

U.S. commercial crude stocks rose for a fifth straight week, weakening near-term price support. Negative Sentiment: UCO-specific pressure: short interest surged in March (roughly 26.8% of shares short as of Mar 13, a ~197% jump month-over-month), which can amplify downward moves and add selling pressure on the ETF. No external link

UCO-specific pressure: short interest surged in March (roughly 26.8% of shares short as of Mar 13, a ~197% jump month-over-month), which can amplify downward moves and add selling pressure on the ETF. Negative Sentiment: Planned restarts at major refineries (e.g., Valero’s Port Arthur) can ease product tightness and dampen crude price risk premia. Article Title

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 3.0%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

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ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

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