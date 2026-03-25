Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 128,692 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the February 26th total of 51,648 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 102,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $58,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

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Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. 71,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.1364 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Free Report)

The Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on providing investors with exposure to dividend-paying equities across both developed and emerging markets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global stocks.

Advised by Allspring Global Investments, the fund employs a bottom-up research process to identify companies with strong dividend track records, sustainable payout ratios and attractive growth prospects.

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